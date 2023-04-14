Exclusive premiere new single / video for This Eternal Decay’s ‘The Heart of a Lover’

(Photo by Eliana Giaccheri) “The Heart of a Lover” is the second single from the Italian industrial darkwave act This Eternal Decay. The track is taken from their upcoming album, “Absolution”, set for release on May 19th, 2023. This dark synth ballad explores the concept of love as time passes, revealing how what once excited us can eventually become frightening.

“The Heart of a Lover” is available on all streaming and digital platforms from today, April 14, on. It features an Exfeind remix and an acoustic version of the track. And today Side-Line can exclusively reveal the all new video that will accompany the new single.

This non-traditional video showcases digital artwork created by Roman artist Alessandra Meneghello, also known as @disagire. The digital painting evolves in tandem with the song’s sounds, expressing the emotions woven into its sonic layers.

Watch the official video below.

This Eternal Decay, a group focused on industrial-dark-wave music, consists of members Ricardo Sabetti (Spiral69), Pasquale Vico (Date at Midnight), Andrea Freda (Spiritual Front), and Alessio Schiavi (Avant-Garde). Their sound is a fusion of romantic darkwave, industrial beats, and synthpop elements. Their first album, “I Choose an Eternity of This” (Trisol Music Group), garnered positive reviews.

In April 2020, the band launched their sophomore album, “Silence”, featuring collaborations with artists from Then Comes Silence and Theaters Des Vampires. Despite pandemic-related cancellations of several European tour dates, the album saw three repressings within its initial five months.

In June 2021, they released the maxi single “Leave”, accompanied by two Kurs Lestat remixes and an acoustic rendition of the track with Luigi Rubino (Ashram) on piano. Their third studio album, “Nocturne”, was released on January 7th, 2022, and included guest appearances from Hapax and Avant-Garde, as well as remixes by ACTORS, Ash Code, Wisborg, and A Copy for Collapse.

In October 2022, This Eternal Decay began their 15-date European NocTour. Throughout the year, they worked on their fourth studio album, titled “Absolution”.