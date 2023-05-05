Ex-members of Dance Or Die release free single via Bandcamp under Darkness On Demand moniker

Eldrina Mich May 5, 2023
Ex-members of Dance Or Die release free single via Bandcamp under Darkness On Demand moniker
(Photo by Pixel Studio Berlin) Available now as a free download via Bandcamp is the brand new single from Darkness On Demand, “Hang On (Winterhart remix)”. Darkness On Demand is comprised of Berlin-based artists Wagner and Falgalas, who are former members of the cult act Dance Or Die, which was signed to Machinery Records. The duo has now joined the Belgian label Alfa Matrix for their third album, “Digital Outcast”, set for release in September 2023.

First, however, you can enjoy the ballad “Hang On” in a Winterhart remix as a free download on Bandcamp. The single itself is an atypical tune for the band’s more aggressive electro style.

Seba Dolimont from Alfa Matrix describes the song as follows: “Dramatic echoing piano lines and orchestral synth arrangements beautifully leave room for these almost depressive dark and touching vocals that you will quickly sing along with, and that will bring back memories of the claustrophobic moments of the Covid-19 lockdown and all the societal excesses and abuses it generated.”

It is worth noting that Winterhart is the duo’s neo-folk martial side-project.

Darkness On Demand has been active since 2017, offering a mix of moody melodic electronics, dark expressive vocals, and upbeat frontal EBM industrial assaults. Their lyrical focus bridges science fiction themes with major issues of our current society.

You can also watch the video clip filmed for this song.

