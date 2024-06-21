Ex-Hyena returns with ‘A Kiss Of The Mind’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via Re:Mission Entertainment today is the brand new (their 3rd) album from the Boston electronic music duo Ex-Hyena, “A Kiss Of The Mind”, available via Bandcamp now as download and on CD. The album features the singles “In Slow Motion” and “Spiral Down”. The duo celebrates this effort with a release party June 28 at O’Brien’s Pub in Allston with Cathedral Bells, Middle Part, and Video Days.

“These songs are a bit longer and more expansive than the previous songs,” says Bettsak. “There was a bit more experimentation, and throwing lots of styles into the fold. I think we operate better when we don’t set any strict rules on genres, etc. We let the music, and songs guide us. We technically still wrote our parts in isolation, but what’s very different with this album is that it’s the first record informed by the two of us playing live in the same room and in front of audiences.”

Coming up are “A Secret To Protect” as a September single, followed by “Shapeshifter” in November.

Ex-Hyena debuted with their 2020 debut single “Shades”. The debut album “Artificial Pulse” followed one year later offering what they call a “fever dream of apocalyptic science fiction”. “Sophomore effort Moon Reflections” followed one year later and found Reuben Bettsak and Bo Barringer exploring psychological themes of the human condition.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/a-kiss-of-the-mind">A Kiss Of The Mind by Ex-Hyena</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

