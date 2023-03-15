Ex.Hale – Abstract Blue (EP – Sonic Groove)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, Hard-Techno.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Ex.Hale is an Italian solo-project driven by Francesco Presotto. The artist released several productions in a short lapse of time. “Abstract Blue” is the first work he released for Sonic Groove and was released by the end of 2022.

Content: Ex.Hale definitely stands -together with Maedon, for one of the hardest projects active under the Sonic Groove wing. It’s a dark and hard expression of Techno music with a few EBM influences and Acid bleeps on top.

+ + + : This is how underground Techno has to sound; a naughty and perverted sound driven by furious kicks. I like the low sound vibrations and the passage with Acid-like bleeps. The last cut is another attention grabber for its ghost-like sensation.

– – – : Not the most accessible Techno format but definitely one for the darkest, Berliner, Techno parties.

Conclusion: Four tracks of pure adrenaline.

Best songs: “Expression Of Self”, “Covered In Dust”.

Rate: 7½.

Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords