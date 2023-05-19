Ex-Dance Or Die members return as Darkness On Demand with a modern EBM 6-track EP ‘Final Way’

Darkness On Demand, the Berlin-based project by artists Wagner and Falgalas, who are former members of Dance or Die, is set to release a new 6-track EP titled “Final Way” on June 2, 2023. Pre-orders are now available from Bandcamp including 2 tracks for immediate download.

The “Final Way EP” will be available for digital streaming and download via Alfa Matrix, a Belgium-based label well known for hosting influential musicians from the underground electronic scene since 2001.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/final-way-ep">Final Way EP by DARKNESS ON DEMAND</a>

Darkness On Demand continues the legacy of merging moody melodic electronics, dark poignant expressive vocals, and upbeat frontal EBM industrial assaults, a style that they have been refining since 2017. They are known for their strong and engaged lyrical focus that bridges science fiction themes with major issues of our current society.

The upcoming EP exemplifies the band’s unique blend of classic dark electro and modern EBM. It showcases their ability to compose highly melodic club electro tracks characterized by addictive sinister soulful melodies, hammering beats, incisive synth sequences, and Wagner’s unique poignant charismatic vocals.

The EP “Final Way” follows the release of the single and video clip for the slow, catchy, and dramatic ballad “Hang On” in collaboration with their neo-folk martial side-project Winterhart. This release comes before their new album “Digital Outcast,” which is announced for a September 2023 release.

Here’s the teaser for the new EP.

Below are the official video clips for the tracks “Hang On (Winterhart remix)” and “Female Grace”.