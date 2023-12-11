Even More Lands Brand New Synthpop Album, 'after All

Even More lands all new synthpop album on CD and vinyl, ‘After All – Out now
Even More, the Lyon, France-based synthpop duo has a brand new album out, “After All”, featuring ten new songs. Musically the band blends classic 80’s synthpop with industrial influences into their own style.
“After All” is released as a vinyl edition and digital download on Bandcamp. The 10-track release is the follow-up to their 2020 album “Warp”.
Even More started as a synthpop project in 2008. Its first song was a cover of the French electronic band Celluloid on the “Autoreverse” compilation from the well known French BOREDOMproduct label. The band has since released two albums and several EPs and singles including “Warp” (2020), “A Life of Surprise” (2012), “Puppet Blues” EP (2015), “Midnight Sun” EP (2016), “Red” EP (2018) and “Light” (2020). “Dead Flowers” and “Puppets Blues” were also included on our very won “Face the beat: Session 2” and “Face the beat: Session 5”.
Here is the teaser on Youtube.
You can download the album below or get the vinyl release.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.