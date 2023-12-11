Even More Lands Brand New Synthpop Album, 'after All

Even More, the Lyon, France-based synthpop duo has a brand new album out, “After All”, featuring ten new songs. Musically the band blends classic 80’s synthpop with industrial influences into their own style.

“After All” is released as a vinyl edition and digital download on Bandcamp. The 10-track release is the follow-up to their 2020 album “Warp”.

Even More started as a synthpop project in 2008. Its first song was a cover of the French electronic band Celluloid on the “Autoreverse” compilation from the well known French BOREDOMproduct label. The band has since released two albums and several EPs and singles including “Warp” (2020), “A Life of Surprise” (2012), “Puppet Blues” EP (2015), “Midnight Sun” EP (2016), “Red” EP (2018) and “Light” (2020). “Dead Flowers” and “Puppets Blues” were also included on our very won “Face the beat: Session 2” and “Face the beat: Session 5”.

Here is the teaser on Youtube.

You can download the album below or get the vinyl release.

<a href="https://evenmore.bandcamp.com/album/after-all">After All by Even More</a>