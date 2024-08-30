En Esch to release first new LP in eight years

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

En Esch (KMFDM and PIG) has a new album out on September 27th via GIVE/TAKE. The new release is his first one in eight years, “Dance Hall Putsch”.

The album features fellow KMFDM band members Raymond Watts, Guenter Schulz and Mark Durante, plus Vas Kallas (Hanzel und Gretyl), Mea Fisher and Erica Dilanjian (Lords of Acid), Hope Nicholls (Pigface) and more,.

En Esch says he began work on “Dance Hall Putsch” in the early days of Covid-19: “I was trying to create an upbeat, rather positive and very danceable album to leave the pandemic days behind us. Then it happened that a war began near where I live with tens of thousands of civilians killed and wounded so far. Everyone was caught by surprise and it influenced me, especially lyrically. This current conflict is just 500 miles away from Berlin, and while that does not make it more horrific than other wars, it is very close to home. From living with this ‘war next door,’ the album turned out much more sinister than originally planned. It became a rather political album that reflects on the senselessness and nastiness of all the current wars around us. It’s always the innocent and those who hold no power that suffer the most. Their fate isn’t always death, but many times indescribable and long-term suffering. We must not forget them or turn a blind eye.”

The album will be out on limited translucent Coke bottle clear vinyl, CD and digital.

