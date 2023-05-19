Empusae – Mortusae III (Album – Old Captain)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Tribal, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Nicolas Van Meirhaeghe aka Sal-Ocin strikes back with a new chapter from the “Mortusae”-series which brings different songs from the artists together. This new compilation gets back to the EP’s “Lueur” (2017), “Œuvres Au Noir” (2020), “SHäk” (2023) and “Uzupis” (2018) remixed by Sieben.

Content: The main part of the work is driven by an explicit Cinematic approach which has been empowered and completed with the more familiar Tribal side of Empusae. From uplifting passages by crescendo percussion sections and heavy bombast to horror-movie like atmospheres this work is mainly characterized by the progressive build up from the tracks. The remix by Sieben featuring vocals and violin parts by Matt Howden sounds different although delicate and subtle.

+ + + : I like the idea bringing different EP’s together and especially when there clearly is a common threat branded by the Cinematic music style. I however like the Tribal side from the percussion and the overwhelming bombastic / epic arrangements. “Guiding Light” and “Asok” both are great pieces. The songs have a visual appeal accentuated by the slow progression gaining a true climax.

– – – : I regret there are no more chants and/or choirs featured, the music being totally appropriated to get mixed by it. The song remixed by Sieben sounds cool but it has less in common with Empusae. Why not set up a collaborative production?

Conclusion: A cool compilation by one of the absolute masters of the Belgian Ritual and Cinematic style.

Best songs: “Asok”, “Guiding Light”, “Obsidian”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/empusaemusic

Label: www.facebook.com/Old-Captain-175993889160335