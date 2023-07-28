Emergency Sequence launches debut album packed with classic EBM / electro-industrial elements: ‘Sins Of The Future’

Out now via Re:Mission Entertainment is the debut album for Emergency Sequence, “Sins Of The Future”. “Sins Of The Future” is packed with classic EBM / electro-industrial elements. The release is officially out today on CD and as a digital download and streaming.

Behind Emergency Sequence we find Bryon Wilson and John Mirland – respectively known for diverse projects like Divider, Mirland, Am Tierpark and many more. The duo joined forces in 2020 as the EBM duo Emergency Sequence (also known as ESEQ) debuting with the single “1938”.

Since then they worked on the debut album, remotely that is since Wilson lives in California and Mirland in Denmark. Fast forward to 2022 and the duo participated as themselves on the “Fulfillment Center Volume 1” compilation (released by Laebel in 2023).

You can download it below.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/sins-of-the-future">Sins Of The Future by Emergency Sequence</a>