ELM unveils limited edition vinyl LP ‘Penetrator – Fulmen Adveho!’ showcasing some of the finest electronic body music

Swedish electronic act ELM follows up the success of its very well received 2022 album “Penetrator” with a new limited-edition release on black vinyl, titled “Penetrator – Fulmen Adveho!” Limited to just 300 units worldwide, the album is now available in pre-order via the Belgian label Alfa Matrix with a release date set for June 23rd.

The “Penetrator – Fulmen Adveho!” release takes the original versions of songs from the “Penetrator” album and reimagines them with fresh energy. Some tracks have undergone only minor edits to adapt them for the dance floor and the vinyl format, while others have experienced more significant transformations. The result is a very powerful showcase of Electronic Body Music (EBM) at its finest, drawing comparisons to classic acts such as Nitzer Ebb, Front 242, and Pouppée Fabrikk.

You can expect intense basslines, forceful rhythms, and piercing vocals and lyrics.

The album is also available via Bandcamp as a download. Below is already an idea what to expect.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/penetrator-fulmen-adveho">Penetrator – Fulmen Adveho! by ELM</a>