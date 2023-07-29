ELM – Penetrator / Fulmen Adveho! (Album – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Swedish EBM solo-project ELM last year released the impressive “Penetrator”-album. It probably was the best EBM-opus of the year which now gets a little bonus. Ten songs from the album have been reworked and pumped by Peter Elm. Next to the digital format the album is available as a strictly limited vinyl release of 300 copies.

Content: First you really have to get back to the original songs and next you listen to the “Fulmen Adveho!”-version. The songs are easily recognizable but most of them have been boosted with extra energy. This is total ‘retro-EBM’ reminding me of the glorious days of Nitzer Ebb and Pouppée Fabrikk with Peter’s charismatic vocals on top.

+ + + : Is this kind of album really essential? I had my doubts about it but in the end I have to admit it brings something extra to the original versions. Peter Elm has achieved a new masterpiece which brings him close to some of the best EBM acts in history. The songs are totally dancefloor orientated while driven by a high doses of testosterone. “Steel Hope”, “Inquisition” and “Vessel Of Violence” are my personal power bombs and I especially want to mention the empowered edit of “Inquisition. ELM is not only powerful but also features this little extra diversity with icy strings, effects and a professional sound production.

– – – : ELM brings alternative versions to “Penetrator”-songs but nothing really new.

Conclusion: If “Penetrator” already was a power-bomb you now will discover the impact of a nuclear bombing!

Best songs: “Steel Hope – Lynch Mob Club Kidz Mix”, “Inquisition – Dancefloor Edit”, “Vessel Of Violence – Transmission Edit”, “N W O – Conformity Mix”, “Tyomnaya Noch – Fulmen Adveho​!​”, “Shocker – Club Mix”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/elmelectro

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix