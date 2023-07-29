ELM – Penetrator / Fulmen Adveho! (Album – Alfa Matrix)
Genre/Influences: EBM.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Swedish EBM solo-project ELM last year released the impressive “Penetrator”-album. It probably was the best EBM-opus of the year which now gets a little bonus. Ten songs from the album have been reworked and pumped by Peter Elm. Next to the digital format the album is available as a strictly limited vinyl release of 300 copies.
Content: First you really have to get back to the original songs and next you listen to the “Fulmen Adveho!”-version. The songs are easily recognizable but most of them have been boosted with extra energy. This is total ‘retro-EBM’ reminding me of the glorious days of Nitzer Ebb and Pouppée Fabrikk with Peter’s charismatic vocals on top.
+ + + : Is this kind of album really essential? I had my doubts about it but in the end I have to admit it brings something extra to the original versions. Peter Elm has achieved a new masterpiece which brings him close to some of the best EBM acts in history. The songs are totally dancefloor orientated while driven by a high doses of testosterone. “Steel Hope”, “Inquisition” and “Vessel Of Violence” are my personal power bombs and I especially want to mention the empowered edit of “Inquisition. ELM is not only powerful but also features this little extra diversity with icy strings, effects and a professional sound production.
– – – : ELM brings alternative versions to “Penetrator”-songs but nothing really new.
Conclusion: If “Penetrator” already was a power-bomb you now will discover the impact of a nuclear bombing!
Best songs: “Steel Hope – Lynch Mob Club Kidz Mix”, “Inquisition – Dancefloor Edit”, “Vessel Of Violence – Transmission Edit”, “N W O – Conformity Mix”, “Tyomnaya Noch – Fulmen Adveho!”, “Shocker – Club Mix”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/elmelectro
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.