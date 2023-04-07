ELM back with 2nd EP from ‘Penetrator’ album: ‘Vessel Of Violence’
The Swedish old school EBM act ELM is back with a second EP from the well-received, intense EBM album “Penetrator”. Expect powerful bass lines, a compelling drive, and commanding vocals and lyrics. Oldschool EBM like we like it.
The EP is available on Bandcamp from today on with other platforms to follow in the future.
The EP boasts a total of seven tracks, including remixes of the title track by J Wølf (Mildreda, Mildred in Oblivion, Your Life on Hold, Diskonnekted) and the iconic Swedish electronic act System. You’ll also find alternative dance floor mixes of “Excuses Excuses” and “Ha-Ha-Ha-Begär,” as well as the exclusive, heavy-hitting, DAF-inspired new track titled “For L…”.
Highly recommended for fans of early Nitzer Ebb, DAF, and Front 242.
