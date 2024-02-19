The Swedish minimalistic electro pop act Elektroklänge is back with a brand new 6-track EP, “Abfahrt”. This is one of my favourites on the Alfa Matrix label next to their buddies and sonic twins from Metroland and 808 Dot Pop.

The new EP is the first new release from this act since their debut album “Komposituation” was released in 2022.

Besides typical Kraftwerkian music, you can expect – if you listen closely – authentic traffic sounds from German highways, vintage speech synthesis courtesy of the Texas Instruments Language Translator and the Chrysler Electronic Voice Alert system next to flutes and vocoded vocals.

The EP holds 5 new tracks and a remix of “Bordcomputer” as 6th track. The EP is downloadable now from Bandcamp and will be available via other platforms in the next two weeks. Warmly recommended!

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/abfahrt-ep">Abfahrt EP by ELEKTROKLÄNGE</a>