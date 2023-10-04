Elegant Machinery re-release ‘A soft exchange’ on limited red vinyl with 2 bonus tracks

The iconic Swedish synth-pop band Elegant Machinery is set to re-release their legendary album “A Soft Exchange” in mid-November. Originally launched in 2008, the album will be available on vinyl for the first time. This limited edition will feature just 500 copies on blood-red vinyl and will include a full-colour inner sleeve containing all the song lyrics.

In addition to the original tracks, this vinyl edition will offer two bonus songs not found on the original CD. These include the track “Why” from the long-out-of-print hit single “Move,” as well as the song “Beautiful World” from the equally elusive “Feel The Silence” single.

About Elegant Machinery

Drawing significant inspiration from Depeche Mode, Elegant Machinery is among the few contemporary bands committed to producing traditional synthpop music. Alongside other groups like Page, S.P.O.C.K, Sista Mannen På Jorden, and Kiethevez, they have been instrumental in shaping the Swedish synthpop scene.

The band was initially formed in 1988 by Robert Enforsen, Richard Jomshof, and Leslie Bayne, under the name Pole Position. Robert Enforsen took on the role of lead vocalist in 1989, and it was around this time that they released their first demo and changed their name to Elegant Machinery. The name was inspired by an album from DATA, an ’80s British synthpop group led by Norwegian Georg Kajanus.

Johan Malmgren joined the group as a touring musician in 1992 due to Leslie Bayne’s stage fright and later became a permanent member. The band enjoyed considerable success in Sweden, releasing multiple hit singles and winning various awards. In the rest of Europe, their most significant mainstream breakthrough came with the single “Process.”

Elegant Machinery disbanded in 1999 but temporarily reunited in 2001, making their first-ever appearance in the United States and performing in Mexico. Johan was temporarily replaced by Jarmo Ollila of Daily Planet for this stint. Over the subsequent years, they performed several times across Europe. By the end of 2004, they decided to create new music, with original member Leslie Bayne rejoining Johan, Richard, and Robert.

The band disbanded once more in 2011 but was reformed in 2016 by Robert Enforsen and Leslie Bayne, along with new part-time member Jonas Kröjtz. They released a new EP on 14 October 2016, titled “I.”