Electropop act Berlin Banter and electronic music icon Tricky collaborate on new single ‘I’ll Wait’ – Out on April 14

The electropop duo Berlin Banter and electronic music icon Tricky have announced the release of their new single “I’ll Wait” on April 14. The single will be available on all major music platforms. The intimate track merges elements of electronica, synthpop, and industrial music, and was mixed by Gareth Jones, who is known for his work with Depeche Mode and other artists.

“I’ll Wait” is the first single from Berlin Banter’s second EP, following their debut EP “All Too Familiar” which also featured covers of Yazoo, Depeche Mode, The Cure, Pet Shop Boys and Tanita Tikaram tracks.

Berlin Banter, founded by music producer Chris Kobusch in 2020, combines traditional instruments with analog synthesizers and recorded sounds. The project collaborates with different vocalists and visual artists to produce their unique sound. Chris is a self-taught synth geek in the wave/industrial scene and already released material as Distorted Reality with American vocalist Martha M. Arce, and with Eight Bit Machine.

“I had composed the music for ‘I’ll Wait’ already back in 1996, but I never released it, partly because this track was more experimental than everything else I was putting out. Now last summer, I remixed the track and to me it sounded like a great fit for Tricky’s vocals. As I knew Tricky lives in Berlin, I decided to reach out and see if he would be up for a collaboration – and he was,” says Chris Kobusch.

And in related info, in two weeks from tomorrow (April 28) Distorted Reality will also release a new single, it’s called “I Can’t Imagine”.