Electronic act Stockholm Noir reimagines ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana

Stockholm Noir are back with a brand new single, “O Fortuna (Carmina Burana)”.

“Carmina Burana” is a cantata composed in 1935 and 1936 by Carl Orff, based on 24 poems from the medieval collection “Carmina Burana”. Its full Latin title is “Carmina Burana: Cantiones profanae cantoribus et choris cantandae comitantibus instrumentis atque imaginibus magicis” (or in English, “Songs of Beuern: Secular songs for singers and choruses to be sung together with instruments and magical images”).

It was first performed by the Oper Frankfurt on 8 June 1937. It is part of “Trionfi”, a musical triptych that also includes “Catulli Carmina” and “Trionfo di Afrodite”. The first and last sections of the piece are called “Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi” (“Fortune, Empress of the World”) and start with “O Fortuna”.

You can listen to Stockholm Noir’s version of “O Fortuna” right below.