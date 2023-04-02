Electro punk act Siouxsie Suicide covers Judas Priest’s ‘Breaking The Law’ for new single to be released on April 14th

On April 14th, 1980, Judas Priest released the heavy metal album “British Steel”. On April 14th, 2023, Siouxsie Suicide will release their cover of the Judas Priest classic “Breaking The Law” via Bandcamp. This radio mix has been used a lot in Siouxsie’s live set and reflects the current live sound since the 2022 reboot. For the first time it incorporates the iconic main guitar riff—although lead guitar solos are still intentionally omitted.

Siouxsie Suicide presents a fusion of punk rock, industrial electronics and pop culture (with a pinch of urban decay like the band’s adds). The band performs three-chord punk songs on five-string guitars, accompanied by sampled beats, synths, and police sirens. In the studio, Siouxsie Suicide is DJ Deadguy, supported by a rotating lineup for live performances. Situated on the border of Northants, Cambs, and Bucks in the UK, Siouxsie Suicide will perform at this year’s Goth City Festival in Leeds in July.

The digital single “Breaking The Law” will be available for download on April 14th, 2023, via siouxsiesuicide.bandcamp.com or streaming.

Below is the band’s previous single.