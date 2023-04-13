Electro-industrial rock act Freakangel launches remix contest for upcoming EP – You can also participate

Eldrina Mich April 13, 2023
Electro-industrial rock act Freakangel launch remix contest for upcoming EP
In February, the Belgian electro / industrial label Alfa Matrix launched the rather provocative “Suicidal (Break The Cycle)” single as a free song via Bandcamp. The song was accompanied by a video clip which already amassed over 16,000 views on YouTube.

Freakangel, in collaboration with Alfa Matrix, is set to release an extended digital EP version of this dark song. They invite you to participate in their remix contest, with the top 3 remixes being featured on the new EP.

You can download the remix kit and full lyrics on Dropbox.

Good to know:

  • Submit your final remix (16-bit WAV file) unmastered to dmitry@freakangel.net
  • Submission deadline: 28th May 2023
  • The band and their label will reveal the 3 winners in June.

Listen to the song below.

Freakangel is an Estonian electronic-industrial-rock project. It was established in late 2009 by D. Darling as a side project to Suicidal Romance.

