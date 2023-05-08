El/NeUe – Immer (Album – Kulturinstutisjonen Piivv)
Genre/Influences: Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Norwegian formation El/NeUe is back on track. This new album comes two years after the rather deceiving “Krank”-album.
Content: Defining the sound of this band remains a true enigma. The songs are featuring a mishmash of influences. Sometimes into Space-Electro and next into groovy Electronic-Dance parts. They also walk on the path of Cinematic music. The songs have been sung in their Mother tongue but also in English.
+ + + : The least I can is that this band sounds atypical which also is one of their main strengths. You can’t compare El/NeUe to any other band which makes their originality. I personally prefer this work to the previous album. The dance-groovy driven “Dette Kan Være Siste Gang” featuring sensual, female, guest vocals is a cool song. I also recommend “Aldri (Er Lang Tid)” featuring another female singer for its Electro-Space touch.
– – – : Originality is great but doesn’t necessary stand for efficiency. The free-style of this band isn’t easy to grasp.
Conclusion: To those of you who are into easy listening music, El/NeUe sounds far away from established standards.
Best songs: “Dette Kan Være Siste Gang”, “Aldri (Er Lang Tid)”.
Rate: 6.
Artist: www.kampenkontor.no / www.facebook.com/NeueEL
