Ego Likeness cover classic Madonna track 'Live to Tell'

April 11, 2023
Ego Likeness cover classic Madonna track 'Live to Tell'
Out now via Metropolis Records is Ego Likeness’ cover of the classic Madonna track “Live to Tell”. The Baltimore, Maryland based act turned it into a an almost 6 minute long track.

“Live to Tell” is featured on Madonna’s third studio album “True Blue” (1986) and was originally composed by Patrick Leonard as an instrumental for the score of Paramount’s film “Fire with Fire”, but Paramount rejected it. Leonard then presented the track to Madonna, who decided to use it for “At Close Range”, a film starring her then-husband Sean Penn. Madonna wrote the lyrics, co-composed the melodies and co-produced it with Leonard.

Here’s the version by Ego Lkiness.

Ego Likeness is an American darkwave/industrial rock band from Baltimore, Maryland. They were formed in 1999 and started as a dark trip hop project with a self-produced demo, “Songs from a Dead City”, in 1999. They took a darker electronic and dance direction, releasing “Dragonfly” under their own label, Angelfall, in 2000. In 2004, they signed with Dancing Ferret Discs, releasing “Water to the Dead”, which explored a heavier rock sound. They toured extensively and released “The Order of the Reptile” in 2006, featuring heavy electronica, trip hop, goth rock, and darkwave. From 2007 to 2012, they self-released four EPs.

Ego Likeness signed with Metropolis Records, releasing their fourth album, “Breedless”, in 2010followed by “When the Wolves Return” in 2012 and “When The Wolves Return” 2015.

