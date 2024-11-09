November 14, 2024

Echoberyl – Through The Chaos (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Icy Cold Records / Mother Solitude Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 9, 2024
Paris-based duo Echoberyl, featuring Cecilia Dassonneville and producer/mixer Adriano Iacoangeli, returned this year with “Through The Chaos”. The album is pure Cold-Wave with a minimalist edge; simple yet powerful and irresistibly infectious. Cecilia’s seductive vocals, marked by her distinct French accent, add an alluring quality to each track. Rather than relying on traditional melodies, the songs are built on cold, melodic sequences. The rhythms are highly danceable, though occasional melancholic and ethereal sections add variety, even if they’re not the album’s strongest moments. Both the digital and CD versions include bonus tracks, including a heavier, slightly EBM-influenced piece. New listeners may find Echoberyl’s sound compelling and hard to resist. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Lady M”:

https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/lady-m

