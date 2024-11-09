Echoberyl – Through The Chaos (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Icy Cold Records / Mother Solitude Records)
Paris-based duo Echoberyl, featuring Cecilia Dassonneville and producer/mixer Adriano Iacoangeli, returned this year with “Through The Chaos”. The album is pure Cold-Wave with a minimalist edge; simple yet powerful and irresistibly infectious. Cecilia’s seductive vocals, marked by her distinct French accent, add an alluring quality to each track. Rather than relying on traditional melodies, the songs are built on cold, melodic sequences. The rhythms are highly danceable, though occasional melancholic and ethereal sections add variety, even if they’re not the album’s strongest moments. Both the digital and CD versions include bonus tracks, including a heavier, slightly EBM-influenced piece. New listeners may find Echoberyl’s sound compelling and hard to resist. (Rating:8½).
Listen to “Lady M”:
https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/lady-m
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.