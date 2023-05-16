Düsseldorf tape label KLAR! 80 gets brand new compilation treatment curated by Stefan Schneider
Bureau B is set to launch the compilation titled “KLAR! 80 – Kassettenlabel Düsseldorf 1980-1982” in both CD and LP formats on July 14th. The compilation is a much-needed initial exploration of the period from 1980 to 1982, a time when KLAR! 80 functioned as a cassette label. It also operated a store under the same name, exclusively specializing in cassette releases, located at Aachener Str. 115 in Düsseldorf, under the management of Rainer Rabowski.
Rabowski was also active in a few bands himself, such as Mentocome and Roter Stern Belgrad, and he also operated under the monikers Rara and Rara Düsseldorf.
KLAR!80 brought out 18 cassette releases of varying lengths along with a box set comprising three 12” vinyl EPs. This latest anthology delves deeper into the past than the previous compilation, “SAMMLUNG – Düsseldorfer Kassettenmusik 1982-1989” (2017), also curated by German musician and producer Stefan Schneider (Kreidler and To Rococo Rot), which highlighted the cassette scene in Düsseldorf during the mid-1980s.
The KLAR! 80 label ceased operations in October 1982, and all master tapes and artworks have since been lost. The recordings featured in this new compilation have been sourced from well-preserved cassettes in private collections, which have subsequently been restored and digitized.
Below is the tracklist for this new compilation.
- Strafe für Rebellion – Blaue Mig
- Roter Stern Belgrad – Ta Ku Sey
- Und Piloten – Umsturz
- Roter Stern Belgrad – alpha waves
- Europa – Dein Zauber
- Ralph & Ernie – Ralph & Ernie
- Xao Seffcheque und der Rest – Mir fehlen die Worte
- Rara, Axel & Ralph – Rara, Axel & Ralph
- Eraserhead – OT
- P.Projekta / G.Ranzz-M4
- CHBB-Mau-Mau
- Roter Stern Belgrad-Blas dein Knie ein
- BLÄSSE-Taktlose Klapperschlangen
Below is the list of tapes released by the KLAR! 80 label (but rest assured, the tapes are extremely difficult to find, or at very expensive prices). You will see that the catalogue numbers are not chronological.
- Dilette – “Dilette” (Cassette, C10), Catalog Number: buhuu 1, Year: 1980
- Roter Stern Belgrad – “Session / Alpha-Waves” (Cassette, C-2), Catalog Number: buhuu 2, Year: 1980
- Various Artists – “Klar! 80 Sampler 2 – Sample And Hold” (Cassette, Compilation, C50), Catalog Number: buhuu 11, Year: 1980
- EKG (2) – “Ende / Japs Kommt” (Cassette), Catalog Number: buhuu 12, Year: 1980
- Die Zwei – “”Die Zwei” Und Das 3. Reich” (Cassette, C20), Catalog Number: buhuu13, Year: 1980
- Komödi Trakik – “Komödi Trakik” (Cassette, Album, C-1), Catalog Number: buhuu14, Year: 1980
- Eraserhead (5) – “Beside Our Heads Is A Forty-Five” (Cassette, MiniAlbum, C10), Catalog Number: buhuu 10, Year: 1980
- Herr Ickswo – “+-x” (Cassette, C10), Catalog Number: buhuu 3, Year: 1981
- Klang Da – “Klang Da” (Cassette, C20), Catalog Number: buhuu 4, Year: 1981
- Hans./S702/MC 100* – “Chlagér Nouveau” (Cassette, C10), Catalog Number: buhuu 5, Year: 1981
- Eraserhead (5) – “Dead End Street E.E.” (Cassette, C10), Catalog Number: buhuu 6, Year: 1981
- Various Artists – “Der Klar! 80 Sampler” (Compilation), Catalog Number: buhuu 7, Year: 1981
- Blässe – “Live” (Cassette, C30), Catalog Number: buhuu 8, Year: 1981
- Blässe / EKG (2) / Roter Stern Belgrad – “Massa” (3×12″, Album), Catalog Number: KLAR! I/1/2/3, Year: 1981
- Various Artists – “Klar! 80 Sampler Alles Oder Nichts” (Cassette, Compilation, C 6), Catalog Number: b/u 17, Year: 1982
- Various Artists – “Privat” (Cassette, Compilation, C 3), Catalog Number: b/u 18, Year: 1982
- Roter Stern Belgrad – “Wölkchen” (Cassette, MiniAlbum, C 3), Catalog Number: b/u 19, Year: 1982
- Roter Stern Belgrad – “Afars & Issas 2 & 3” (Cassette), Catalog Number: b/u 20, Year: 1982
