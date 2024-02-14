Dual Analog offer brand new single, ‘Long Divide’
The Seattle-based turbowave band Dual Analog have announced the release of their latest single: “Long Divide”.
Dual Analog was founded by Chip Roberts and Kurtis Skinner. Their music fuses elements of metal, new wave, industrial, and world music. Mixing equal parts Moog to Marshall they prefer to refer to their sound as being ‘turbowave’.
Chip Roberts says this about “Long Divide”: “We understand the power of music to transport listeners to a new realm of consciousness. With ‘Long Divide’, we hope to guide you through a ritual of the senses, taking you on a journey that will transform your perception of sound.”
“Long Divide” is available on all major digital outlets including Bandcamp and Spotify.
