Drone swarm highlight at Björk’s Coachella concert

At this year’s Coachella festival, Björk surprised the audience by incorporating 864 drones in a stunning light display above the stage. While the performance was removed from YouTube’s livestream at the last moment, fan-recorded footage is still available for viewing.

Björk, or her social media representative, shared the following on Instagram: “Thrilled to announce that I was joined by 864 drones tonight! Tonight’s orchestral show was all about simplicity, with conductor @bjarnifrimann and an orchestra performing a selection of my songs. In honour of the magnificent @coachella festival (where I first played 21 years ago while pregnant), I invited drone company Studio Drift to join us. I’ve always been intrigued by digital notation and the visual abstraction of tonality, so hopefully the audience experienced a touch of synesthesia while watching.”

Below is the drone swarm display from Björk’s concert.

Bjork from a distance #Coachella pic.twitter.com/hHIWaAtZfy — Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) April 17, 2023

Björk has released her latest album, “Fossora”, on September 30, 2022. The title, which means “digging” in Latin, reflects the artist’s exploration of new musical depths. The album is accompanied by four singles: “Atopos”, released on September 6, “Ovule”, released on September 14, “Ancestress”, released on September 22, and the title track, released on September 27.