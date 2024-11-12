November 14, 2024

DRKNSS offers debut album ‘The Darkness’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 12, 2024 0

DRKNSS

The Portuguese gothic rock act DRKNSS have released their debut album “The Darkness”. The album holds eleven tracks that span forty-four and a half minutes. Thematically the album addresses universal themes, such as loss, loneliness, and the search for identity.

Formed in 1989, DRKNSS resurfaced after a hiatus of 35 years as a quartet with 3 of the original members — BarrosOnyx (vocals), Xola (bass), and Lobo (guitar) — and a new member, Jorge Oliveira (keyboards/programming).

Last year the band already released the single “Fields of War”. You can check out the full album below on Bandcamp.

