DRKNSS offers debut album ‘The Darkness’ – Out now
The Portuguese gothic rock act DRKNSS have released their debut album “The Darkness”. The album holds eleven tracks that span forty-four and a half minutes. Thematically the album addresses universal themes, such as loss, loneliness, and the search for identity.
Formed in 1989, DRKNSS resurfaced after a hiatus of 35 years as a quartet with 3 of the original members — BarrosOnyx (vocals), Xola (bass), and Lobo (guitar) — and a new member, Jorge Oliveira (keyboards/programming).
Last year the band already released the single “Fields of War”. You can check out the full album below on Bandcamp.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.