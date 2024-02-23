dreDDup revives old photo material using AI, launches brand new video for ‘Not From Here’
Previously, we reported that the Serbian industrial band dreDDup initiated a project in 2022 to produce music videos for their older tracks, marking their 25th anniversary. They created a total of 10 videos, dedicating one to a song from each of their ten albums.
In their 27th year, dreDDup will continue this initiative by producing additional videos for their earlier songs. The latest video, made for the 2006 track “Not From Here”, a song frequently featured in their live performances, marks the beginning of this new series.
The video incorporates vintage analog photographs from dreDDup concerts around the time the song was originally released and promoted, a period characterized by the prevalent use of film photography. With the band not having extensively documented their concerts through video at the time, they utilized artificial intelligence to animate these still images, creating a dynamic video narrative.
The footage for this new video includes previously unreleased photographs from the band’s archives, alongside recent live video clips and AI-generated imagery. The song “Not From Here” has been remastered to meet contemporary production standards. Mihajlo Obrenov directed the video, continuing his role in the band’s visual presentations.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.