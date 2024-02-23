February 23, 2024

dreDDup revives old photo material using AI, launches brand new video for ‘Not From Here’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 23, 2024 0

dreDDup revives old photo material using AI, launches brand new video for 'Not From Here'

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Previously, we reported that the Serbian industrial band dreDDup initiated a project in 2022 to produce music videos for their older tracks, marking their 25th anniversary. They created a total of 10 videos, dedicating one to a song from each of their ten albums.

In their 27th year, dreDDup will continue this initiative by producing additional videos for their earlier songs. The latest video, made for the 2006 track “Not From Here”, a song frequently featured in their live performances, marks the beginning of this new series.

The video incorporates vintage analog photographs from dreDDup concerts around the time the song was originally released and promoted, a period characterized by the prevalent use of film photography. With the band not having extensively documented their concerts through video at the time, they utilized artificial intelligence to animate these still images, creating a dynamic video narrative.

Related newsdreDDup launch new industrial rock video 'Cherry Noble'

The footage for this new video includes previously unreleased photographs from the band’s archives, alongside recent live video clips and AI-generated imagery. The song “Not From Here” has been remastered to meet contemporary production standards. Mihajlo Obrenov directed the video, continuing his role in the band’s visual presentations.

author avatar
Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor
Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.
See Full Bio
industrial music electronic body music electropop new wave post-punk

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Ultra Sunn returns with ‘US’ debut album in April

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 23, 2024 0

ImJudas returns with brand new dark pop / new wave album ‘Viscerheart’ – Pre-orders available now

Eldrina Mich February 23, 2024 0

The Jesus and Mary Chain shares new single ‘Girl 71’ and pushes back ‘Glasgow Eyes’ album release to March 22

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 22, 2024 0

You may have missed

Ultra Sunn returns with ‘US’ debut album in April

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 23, 2024 0

dreDDup revives old photo material using AI, launches brand new video for ‘Not From Here’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 23, 2024 0

ImJudas returns with brand new dark pop / new wave album ‘Viscerheart’ – Pre-orders available now

Eldrina Mich February 23, 2024 0

The Jesus and Mary Chain shares new single ‘Girl 71’ and pushes back ‘Glasgow Eyes’ album release to March 22

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 22, 2024 0

Black Lung returns with ‘Euthanasia’ video from ‘Depopulate’ single

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 22, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights