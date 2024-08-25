dreDDup finishes 11th studio album ‘Pan/Dora’ – Pre-order now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Serbian industrial act dreDDup from Novi Sad has completed their eleventh studio album, “Pan/Dora”, available in pre-order, marking the beginning of an ambitious trilogy. The other two albums, currently in development, will each explore distinct stylistic territories.

“Pan/Dora” features 13 brand-new tracks, the result of nearly four years of work. The pandemic delayed its completion by a year, but the early versions of “Clark Can’t” and “Cherry Noble” have already made their debut as AI-generated videos on dreDDup’s YouTube channel. The album was recorded and produced, as always, at DURU Studio in Novi Sad under the guidance of Mihajlo Obrenov.

This release also marks a change in the band’s lineup since longtime drummer Bora is absent from the album. He left the group this year after his final performance at the Nišville festival in mid-August.

Set to drop on all streaming platforms on September 7th, the band will give fans an exclusive preview on their Bandcamp page on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM CEST. This listening party offers an opportunity to experience the full album ahead of its official release and interact with the band members in real-time.

In November, dreDDup will embark on a brief tour in Slovenia, focusing exclusively on tracks from their first four albums.

<a href="https://dreddup.bandcamp.com/album/pan-dora-2024">Pan/Dora [2024] by dreDDup</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)