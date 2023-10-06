Dracula Party Drops New Single and video for ‘DeadNakedCoveredInBlood’

(Photo by Megan Bishop) Re:Mission Entertainment is set to release “DeadNakedCoveredInBlood”, from the Seattle based Horror inspired Industrial band, Dracula Party. This is the second release with the label following last year’s single,”Nightmare Things”.

“DeadNakedCoveredInBlood” will release on all digital music platforms including Bandcamp today, Friday, October. Musically it combines elements of industrial, EBM, synthesizer movie scores, and darkwave.

The follow-up to their single “Nightmare Things” (2022), and their LP “Video Wasteland” (2021), brings a hard-hitting industrial track about a twisted love story, about “opening the box” and becoming monsters together. The release also includes the new B-Side “Something Scary”.

Horror effects filled video

Starring La Petite Mort and Byron C. Miller the video for “DeadNakedCoveredInBlood” was directed and shot by Paul Morgan and edited by Byron C. Miller with special FX makeup by HexFX Industries. The “Idol” prop is by Aaron Morgan with location provided by Dan Orme Doutre.

Here’s the director’s statement from Paul Morgan, longtime collaborator with Byron on films and music: “Listening to a new Dracula Party song for the first time is like the feeling of finding a dusty VHS copy of a Horror movie you’ve only heard vague whispers about at a mom-and-pop video store. It’s like the feeling of holding that clamshell case in your hand as you walk to the counter, both terrified but excited all at the same time. It’s like how it feels to watch it with all the lights off and your face half covered for fear of what you might see, but already looking forward to telling all your friends all about it the next day. I was struck by the duality of that feeling. Terrified but excited. Off-putting but beautiful. Grotesque but sensual. There is no better song to explore this theme of contrasting feelings than “DeadNakedCoveredInBlood”.

To anchor this theme, we started with a classic horror film set up; people using a ritual to realize their deepest, darkest desires and raise a few monsters in the process. (Hellraiser being an obvious point of inspiration.) I tried to find ways to have contrasting visuals to push that theme forward. The muted world of the beginning of the video versus the vivid colors of the end. The openness of the autumn world outside versus the claustrophobic basement. The clashing vibrant colors of the final half. It’s deceptively simple but effective when combined with moody synths, rasping vocals, unhinged performances, and the increasingly frenetic editing.

I hope that this video gives you the feeling of being alone in a darkened room, your hands ready to cover your eyes the second something happens on the flickering TV…but in your heart hoping that something does happen because you can’t wait to see it.”

Byron comments this on the song and video: “When my bandmate, Chris, first sent me the demo, I knew this was something special. The themes and the words flowed out of me, resulting in a track that I think might be our most fun and in a way our most personal. While I use horror themes on the surface, at the heart this is a love story about finding your person and building your own weird world with them. I was thrilled when Paul came on board to Direct and shoot the video. We’ve been collaborating for years on music in our former band Ghosts in the Graveyard, and on many film and music video productions. Paul instantly got the theme and ran with it. We were also blessed with the participation of horror special effects makeup by the great HexFX Industries, and my co-star in the video, the amazingly talented performer, La Petite Mort. I hope people find the video and the song fun, weird, sexy, creepy. Like a night at the club mixed with a night binging horror movies in a haunted house.”

About Dracula Party

Dracula Party is Byron C. Miller (Vocals, Lyrics) and Chris Schism (Music Production). Byron has a long history of performance in music, film, and beyond. As a teen/young adult, Byron performed in local bands and was an actor in various Haunt attractions including Universal Studios Florida, Halloween Horror Nights. For 8 years (2002-2010) Byron was the co-frontman of the Industrial band, God Module. As a filmmaker, Byron directed two features (“NIGHT” and “The Anatomy of Monsters”), shorts, and a number of music videos for various bands (The Break Up, Cylab, Legion Within, etc.). Byron returned to music in 2016 as the lead singer, lyricist for the shock rock band, Ghosts

in the Graveyard. In 2019, he returned to industrial when he teamed up with Chris Longo to form Dracula Party.

Chris from his side is a veteran of the NYC hardcore punk scene, who developed a love for electronic music through darkwave, synthpop, and NY hip-hop. He hit the Seattle scene as the guitarist of the punk/deathrock band The Uncommitted, later moving to his solo dark electronic project Idoless. Chris brings a lifelong attachment to horror film and TV series scores as inspiration to Dracula Party.

You can catch the band live in Seattle, WA. On October 28 at Café Racer for the Gothic Pride Seattle’s annual Halloween party.