Downtempo / ambient-electronic duo Voidant release new remix EP, ‘Abandon Hope’

Celebrating the two-year milestone of their debut self-titled album, the ambient-electronic duo Voidant has just dropped their latest remix EP, “Abandon Hope”. The EP features contributions from remix artists such as Robots In Love, CWHK (Sunshine Blind), 2 Forks, Decommissioned Forests, and Max Rael, as well as a fresh remix by Voidant’s own Wolfie.

Voidant is a transatlantic collaboration between UK post-punk musician David ‘Wolfie’ Wolfenden, renowned for his work with Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, and US dark folk/trip-hop/goth rock vocalist Caroline Blind of Sunshine Blind. The “Abandon Hope” EP showcases six revamped tracks from their initial Voidant album.

Caroline reflects on the emotional depth of both the original album and the new EP, stating, “The process of writing these lyrics and vocal melodies was a therapeutic way to confront sadness and grief. It’s a farewell; there’s no turning back. The remix artists have perfectly understood the standalone power of the vocals.” She adds that the EP’s title, “Abandon Hope,” is inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy, encapsulating the theme of surrendering to the inevitable.

David ‘Wolfie’ Wolfenden, the co-founder and instrumentalist of Voidant and a veteran guitarist for bands like Red Lorry Yellow Lorry and The Mission, contributes the ‘Birch Remix’ of “Phantom Ex” to round off the EP.

New video in the making

A forthcoming official music video for the Decommissioned Forests remix of “La Loba” is in the works, set for an October release. This will coincide with the debut of all Voidant’s music on digital streaming platforms for the first time.

<a href="https://voidantmusic.bandcamp.com/album/abandon-hope">Abandon Hope by Voidant</a>