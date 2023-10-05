Download The Ultimate Dreamers’ free cover of The Cure’s ‘Lovesong’

Belgian post-punk band The Ultimate Dreamers have unveiled their unique rendition of “Lovesong,” originally by The Cure. The cover is available for free download now from the band’s Bandcamp page and is part of the Spleen+/Alfa Matrix tribute compilation, “A Strange Play vol.2“, which features various artists paying homage to the iconic British band. The compilation is available for streaming and download on Bandcamp.

A Fresh Spin on a Cult Classic

The Ultimate Dreamers have put their own spin on this beloved track by slowing down its tempo and incorporating TR808 drums. The band’s signature reverb adds a layer of depth, enhancing the song’s already dark atmosphere. This creative approach has led the band members to affectionately refer to their version as “Lovedark.”

<a href="https://theultimatedreamers.bandcamp.com/track/lovesong">Lovesong by The Ultimate Dreamers</a>

A Glimpse into the Band’s Unique Style

The cover serves as an excellent introduction to The Ultimate Dreamers’ melancholic cold wave universe. The band has also released a complementary video clip to accompany the song.

Credits