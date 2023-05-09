Dogtablet back with all new album feat. members of My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Chemlab, Ego Likeness, Dissonance and more

Out via Distortion Productions is the all new album by the London-based industrial act Dogtablet, “Black Space Dust & Memories”. Behind Dogtablet we find Martin King who was a member of the legendary industrial band Test Dept. as well as Pigface.

This time, Martin has enlisted the vocal talent of Frankie Nardiello (Groovie Mann from My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult), Jared Louche (Chemlab & Prude), Steven Archer (Ego Likeness & Stoneburner), Coral Scere (Scere/silver walks), Cat Hall (Dissonance) and more. The album also holds Roger Ebner on sax (“Diamonds”) and Phil Moseley on guitars (“Ashes”).

“Black Space Dust & Memories” is out on compact disc as well as through all digital and streaming platforms.

Check out the “Down in Flames” video below.

For the fans, here’s the discography so far from Dogtablet.

2017: “Outlaws & Strays”, Self-released

2018: “Double Thirty” , Self-released

2019: “Feathers & Skin”, Self-released

2020: “Muscle & Bone (The Remixes)”, Self-released

2020: “Tales From The Outlaw”, Self-released

2021: “Pearldrop Blue”, Self-released

2022: “Feathers & Skin/Pearldropblue”, Released by Distortion Productions

2023: “Black Space Dust & Memories”, Released by Distortion Productions

<a href="https://dogtablet.bandcamp.com/album/black-space-dust-memories">Black Space Dust & Memories by Dogtablet</a>