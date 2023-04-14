Discover Beborn Beton’s remix of The Mystic Underground’s electropop single ‘The Lonely Ones’ – New music video released
The US based synthpop act The Mystic Underground is back with an all new 2-track single, “The Lonely Ones” including a Beborn Beton remix. The single is out via Re:Mission Entertainment and is a teaser for the band’s upcoming album “Everyone Deserves A Stage”.
The music video for the track is available below.
Here’s what the band says about the single: “‘The Lonely Ones’ manifested from a desire to create the perfect pop moment. Lyrically, the song acts as a love letter to the rebels and the dreamers and the unwavering spirit of romance and the thrill of youth. Backed by a remix produced by German dark electronic pop icons Beborn Beton who’ve long have been an influence on our sound, ‘The Lonely Ones’ serves as a perfect harbinger of the evolution of The Mystic Underground in the form of the forthcoming LP, ‘Everyone Deserves A Stage’.”
You can download the 2-track single right now from Bandcamp.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.