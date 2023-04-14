Discover Beborn Beton’s remix of The Mystic Underground’s electropop single ‘The Lonely Ones’ – New music video released

The US based synthpop act The Mystic Underground is back with an all new 2-track single, “The Lonely Ones” including a Beborn Beton remix. The single is out via Re:Mission Entertainment and is a teaser for the band’s upcoming album “Everyone Deserves A Stage”.

The music video for the track is available below.

Here’s what the band says about the single: “‘The Lonely Ones’ manifested from a desire to create the perfect pop moment. Lyrically, the song acts as a love letter to the rebels and the dreamers and the unwavering spirit of romance and the thrill of youth. Backed by a remix produced by German dark electronic pop icons Beborn Beton who’ve long have been an influence on our sound, ‘The Lonely Ones’ serves as a perfect harbinger of the evolution of The Mystic Underground in the form of the forthcoming LP, ‘Everyone Deserves A Stage’.”

You can download the 2-track single right now from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/the-lonely-ones">The Lonely Ones by The Mystic Underground</a>