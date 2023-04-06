Dirk Da Davo – Retrospective 1987 – 2023 (Album – Je M’En Fish)

Genre/Influences: Electronic, Cold-Wave, Dark-Wave, Dark-Techno.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Dirk Da Davo will be always connected to one of the most legendary and influential Electro bands in history: The Neon Judgement. From both members Dirk Timmermans aka ‘Dirk Da Davo’ has been the most creative and prolific one. Next to The Neon Judgement he also released solo-material working under his own nickname but also as Neon Electronics and collaborating with other artists like Glenn Keteleer (Radical G), Jean-Marie Aerts (formerly involved with TC Matic), Glenn Frank, The Hacker, Sanchez ao. This compilation is a selection of familiar, rare and unreleased tracks that were released between 1987 and 2023.

Content: This is a very diversified record where it sometimes is nearly impossible to recognize the sound of The Neon Judgement -as DDD will be always linked to this band. But Dirk feels clearly comfortable dealing and experimenting with different influences. “King Of Fools” is one of these cuts which has something like an American sound carried by this heavy, guitar play. Other tracks are reminding me of early Neon Judgement experiments which are mainly coming through in the Electronic sound treatments and rhythm box patterns. Other cuts are into Dark-Techno and that’s what Neon Electronics stands for -especially during the early years of the project. You’ll also discover two previously unreleased songs; one featuring Mexican artist Sanchez.

+ + + : I didn’t know what to expect when holding this vinyl in my hands but I was more than positively surprised. This album sounds somewhere in between a ‘best of’ from Da Davo’s work next to The Neon Judgement and a summary of all different kinds of productions and styles he has explored. I like the opening cut “King Of Fools” which has something sexy and pretty addictive in the guitar play and vocal lines. “Ozz” featuring Jean-Marie Aerts aka ‘JMX’ sounds as an instrumental from Neon Judgement with extra guitar on top. I also want to mention “Where Even Angels Fall” for its old-school Electro style and “Sexhead” originally written in 1987 and reminding me of Cabaret Voltaire. “1987” written together with Glenn Keteleer reminds me of early Front 242 minimalism. Last but not least I also recommend “In Dreams” sounding as Neon Judgement infected by Techno music.

– – – : I’ve just one regret -which has nothing to do with the content of the vinyl; but it would have been cool for this retrospective to get some inside information, pictures etc… featured as a booklet.

Conclusion: A great retrospective from a living legend of Electronic music.

Best songs: “Sexhead”, “In Dreams”, “King Of Fools”, “Where Even Angels Fall”, “157”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/dirk.dadavo

Label: www.facebook.com/JemenfishBE