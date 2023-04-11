Dirk Da Davo releases new single and video for ‘Strive’
Out on April 17th is the official release of the Dirk Da Davo “Retrospective 1987-2023” vinyl album in co-production with Je m’en Fish. The release will NOT be available on the streaming channels for the time being. However it will be available on DDD’s Bandcamp page from the 10th of April on, today that is.
Only the new album track “Strive” will be made available for streaming platforms from april 17th on. You can watch the brand new video for “Strive” right below.
And here is the album on Bandcamp.
In the early 1980s, Dirk Da Davo was a driving force in the Belgian (and European) electronic music scene with his initial project, The Neon Judgement. From the late 1980s onward, he started to diversify, beginning with the release of a solo EP, “Where Even Angels Fall,” and later reinventing himself as Neon Electronics while also establishing a record label (Dancedelic-D). Nowadays, having relocated to Spain, he collaborates with Mexican bass and slide guitarist Sanchez (under the DD Sanchez moniker) and Jean-Marie Aerts (under the DDDJMX alias).
This retrospective album provides a glimpse into his work, spanning from the early solo sessions of the 80s to present-day material.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.