Dirk Da Davo releases new single and video for ‘Strive’

Out on April 17th is the official release of the Dirk Da Davo “Retrospective 1987-2023” vinyl album in co-production with Je m’en Fish. The release will NOT be available on the streaming channels for the time being. However it will be available on DDD’s Bandcamp page from the 10th of April on, today that is.

Only the new album track “Strive” will be made available for streaming platforms from april 17th on. You can watch the brand new video for “Strive” right below.

And here is the album on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://dirkdadavo.bandcamp.com/album/retrospective-1987-2023">Retrospective 1987-2023 by Dirk Da Davo</a>

In the early 1980s, Dirk Da Davo was a driving force in the Belgian (and European) electronic music scene with his initial project, The Neon Judgement. From the late 1980s onward, he started to diversify, beginning with the release of a solo EP, “Where Even Angels Fall,” and later reinventing himself as Neon Electronics while also establishing a record label (Dancedelic-D). Nowadays, having relocated to Spain, he collaborates with Mexican bass and slide guitarist Sanchez (under the DD Sanchez moniker) and Jean-Marie Aerts (under the DDDJMX alias).

This retrospective album provides a glimpse into his work, spanning from the early solo sessions of the 80s to present-day material.