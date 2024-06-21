June 21, 2024

Dirk Da Davo releases download single ‘Head Over Heels’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff June 21, 2024 0

Out today is the new Dirk Da Davo single “Head Over Heels”.

“Head Over Heels” is a brand new Dirk Da Davo solo recording and the track is out digitally via all streaming and download channels. The song will be scheduled as a part of Dirk Da Davo’s solo album release by the end of this year, beginning 2025 with a release date to be confirmed.

Featured on the single on bass and slide guitars is Jorge Sanchez who also took care of the artwork.

Dirk Da Davo is a Belgian musician and composer, best known as a founding member of the influential electronic band The Neon Judgement. Formed in the early 1980s, The Neon Judgement became pioneers in the EBM (Electronic Body Music) genre, blending dark wave, industrial, and electronic sounds. Dirk’s innovative use of synthesizers and his distinct vocal style played a crucial role in defining the band’s unique sound. Beyond his work with The Neon Judgement, Dirk has pursued solo projects and collaborations, consistently pushing the boundaries of electronic music.

