Dirk Da Davo releases download single 'Head Over Heels'

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out today is the new Dirk Da Davo single “Head Over Heels”.

“Head Over Heels” is a brand new Dirk Da Davo solo recording and the track is out digitally via all streaming and download channels. The song will be scheduled as a part of Dirk Da Davo’s solo album release by the end of this year, beginning 2025 with a release date to be confirmed.

Featured on the single on bass and slide guitars is Jorge Sanchez who also took care of the artwork.

Dirk Da Davo is a Belgian musician and composer, best known as a founding member of the influential electronic band The Neon Judgement. Formed in the early 1980s, The Neon Judgement became pioneers in the EBM (Electronic Body Music) genre, blending dark wave, industrial, and electronic sounds. Dirk’s innovative use of synthesizers and his distinct vocal style played a crucial role in defining the band’s unique sound. Beyond his work with The Neon Judgement, Dirk has pursued solo projects and collaborations, consistently pushing the boundaries of electronic music.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)