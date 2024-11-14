DI*ove returns with brand new EBM EP ‘DI*ldo’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

2 years after the release of “DIversion”, the Belgian EBM act DI*ove is back with a 5-track EP entitled “DI*ldo”. As usual you will find several musical roots in the tracks from electro, EBM, to synth pop and more.

You can check out the 5 tracks below and download them from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://diove.bandcamp.com/album/di-ldo">DI*ldo by DI*ove</a>

About DI*ove

DI*ove is a Belgian Electronic Body Music (EBM) project founded by Eric Manchiniste. His early fascination with synthesizers led him to purchase a drum machine with his first earnings as a rock band singer. The name DI*ove is an inversion of “E-void”, referencing Eric’s earlier experimental project from the early 2000s. In 2013,

DI*ove released its debut album, “DIode*”, under the EK Product label. Subsequent releases include the 2016 album “DIvided” and several EPs, showcasing a blend of traditional EBM influences with elements of electroclash and minimal electro.

Over the years, Manchiniste collaborated with various vocalists, including Lukk, Sacha, and Nina, further enriching (and even experimenting with) DI*ove’s sound. Occasionally, he contributes his own vocals, drawing a parallel to Martin Gore’s role in Depeche Mode you could say.

In October 2022, DI*ove released the EP “DIversion/Phase I*” and now there is the follow-up, “DI*ldo”

