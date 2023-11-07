Dimitar Georgiev – Strife (EP – Sonic Groove)
Genre/Influences: Hard-Techno, Industrial-Techno.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Bulgarian producer Dimitar Georgiev joined hands with Sonic Groove to release his newest EP “Strife”.
Content: “Strife” stands for hard-banging Techno music with a cold touch on top. Repetitive loops and pumping kicks are clearly made for dancefloors. I also notice a few Acid elements in the background.
+ + + : The opening cut “Energy” is a heavy and devastating opener. I like the uplifting beat mixed with cold sequences and spoken samplings. It sounds like underground Techno at its best.
– – – : The opening track also is the best cut from the work so the other tracks -which are also hard and pumping, sound a bit as an antithesis to the solid opener.
Conclusion: Dimitar Georgiev has found the right home for his sound on Sonic Groove. I however think this artist can do better than what I’ve heard on “Strife”.
Best songs: “Energy”.
Rate: 7.
Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords
