Dimitar Georgiev – Strife (EP – Sonic Groove)

November 7, 2023
Dimitar Georgiev – Strife (ep – Sonic Groove)

Genre/Influences: Hard-Techno, Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Bulgarian producer Dimitar Georgiev joined hands with Sonic Groove to release his newest EP “Strife”.

Content: “Strife” stands for hard-banging Techno music with a cold touch on top. Repetitive loops and pumping kicks are clearly made for dancefloors. I also notice a few Acid elements in the background.

+ + + : The opening cut “Energy” is a heavy and devastating opener. I like the uplifting beat mixed with cold sequences and spoken samplings. It sounds like underground Techno at its best.

– – – : The opening track also is the best cut from the work so the other tracks -which are also hard and pumping, sound a bit as an antithesis to the solid opener.

Conclusion: Dimitar Georgiev has found the right home for his sound on Sonic Groove. I however think this artist can do better than what I’ve heard on “Strife”.

Best songs: “Energy”.

Rate: 7.

Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords

