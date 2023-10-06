Die Frösche – Sumpflärm 01 (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Electro-Industrial.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Behind this new project is hiding an experienced German duo. Die Frösche is driven by DJ Christian Bergmann (<1979>) and Andreas Davids (Xotox, Natura Est). The debut album features eleven cuts.

Content: From the very first notes and seconds of the work you’ll notice the Electro-Industrial approach of this duo. The influences remind me of their respective main project <1979> and Xotox. The structures are quite repetitive now and then joined by a few strings and even simple melody lines. The work remains pretty Industrial but will also appeal for lovers of darker Techno fields.

+ + + : This is the kind of music which will for sure have more impact on stage and/or dancefloors than played -even at loud volume, in your living room. I prefer the tracks with extra elements like “Quak 03” and “Quak 09”

– – – : The work is very, very, repetitive and becomes rapidly predictable. So that’s why it’s more suited for live shows and dancefloors. I think it could have been cool to inject some spoken samplings, shouts and/or a few words to the music so in the end it remains pretty rudimentary and brute.

Conclusion: Speaking for myself I definitely prefer the ‘Industrial’ projects of both artists instead of this common project. There’s definitely more hiding behind Die Frösche than what you can hear at “Sumpflärm 01”.

Best songs: “Quak 03”, “Quak 09”, “Quak 06”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/1979Hands / www.facebook.com/xotoxmusic

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690