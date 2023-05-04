Diary Of Dreams – Melancholin (Album – Accession Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Nearly thirty years after the band’s official debut album the fans of Diary Of Dreams had to wait for more than five years to get a successor to the “Hell In Eden”-album.

Content: “Melancholin” takes off in a very bombastic and epic way which mainly comes through in the drums section. Quite progressively the work moves in between powerful songs driven by elevating choruses and the magic of female choirs and softer, delicate, and melancholic pieces. I even noticed a song which could perfectly be used for modern ballet. On top of it all Adrian Hates and his charismatic, deep, voice guides the listener throughout a dark but enlightening universe.

+ + + : It seems that it wasn’t easy to achieve this new opus but it for sure was worth waiting for it. Diary Of Dreams has probably released its most diversified piece of music but also its most accomplished production. The way the songs have been built up is absolutely genius; the choruses creating a sensation of climax while choirs passages empower this sensation. From heavy bombast to delicacy “Melancholin” reveals an impressive sound canvas where guitar and electronics melt together in a sonic intercourse. There’s also a very strong visual part emerging from “Welt Aus Porzellan” which is a song I perfectly figure for a modern ballet performance. On the opposite side there’s the very danceable “The Fatalist” which must become a new hit. Other great songs are “Beyond The Void”, “Gedeih & Verderb” featuring empowering guitar playing and the sensible “My Distant Light”.

– – – : The most dreamiest passages aren’t my personal favorites but I perfectly imagine it will be the best cuts for other listeners.

Conclusion: This work is a detailed, intelligent and artistic interpretation of melancholic Dark-Wave music.

Best songs: “The Fatalist”, “Beyond The Void”, “Gedeih & Verderb”, “Mein Werk Aus Zement”, “My Distant Light”, “Welt Aus Porzellan”, “The Secret”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.diaryofdreams.de / www.facebook.com/officialdiaryofdreams

Label: www.accession-records.de / www.facebook.com/accessionrecords