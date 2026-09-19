Finnish artist Diana Ringo releases her new album “Clowns in America” on 3 July 2026, a post-punk and darkwave set following her 2025 debut “CYBERWOLF.”

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Helsinki-based songwriter Diana Ringo releases a new album, “Clowns in America,” on 3 July 2026. Ringo describes the record as post-punk, darkwave and art rock. She announced the release directly, circulating a private listening link ahead of the date.

“Clowns in America” follows Ringo’s debut vocal album “CYBERWOLF,” released on 17 October 2025. A tracklist, label and format for the new album were not confirmed in the announcement.

Diana Ringo ‘Clowns in America’

Ringo, who writes, produces and performs her own material, presents “Clowns in America” as a post-punk and darkwave set. The album continues the vocal direction she opened with “CYBERWOLF,” which she wrote, produced and performed alone. Confirmed details so far are the title, the genre framing and the 3 July 2026 release date.

About Diana Ringo

Diana Ringo (born 8 March 1992) is a Finnish film director, composer and visual artist based in Helsinki. A classically trained pianist, she has scored her own films and works across electronic, ambient, classical and film-score styles. Her music for Sampson Yuen’s “Million Loves in Me” won Best Original Score at the LAFA Awards in 2020.

Ringo directed the dystopian feature “Quarantine” (2021), which Finland put forward in the 2022 Golden Globes foreign-entry process, and the George Orwell adaptation “1984” (2023). She also wrote and directed “The Curse of Modigliani” (2025), her first English-language feature, shot in Helsinki. For “Quarantine” she composed 26 original tracks for the score.

She moved into vocal-led songwriting in 2025. The single “Happy Mealz” arrived on 17 August 2025, ahead of her debut vocal album “CYBERWOLF” on 17 October 2025, described as a post-punk and darkwave record. “Clowns in America,” set for 3 July 2026, is her next album and continues in the post-punk and darkwave direction.

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