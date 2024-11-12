Dero Goi to launch double album ‘1984’ in November

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The former OOMPH! frontman Dero Goi delivers the double album “1984” on 29 November via Dependent Records. “1984” offers a fusion of retro-synth sounds, synth-wave, and EBM with contemporary electronic elements, and a dose of his former life as a rock and metal musician.

His coming out as a Born Again Christian who is still critical towards organised religion and his declared libertarian political leaning have provoked a wide range of reactions. Those resulted in obstacles to overcome in finding a label, a booking agent, and he even had to go through already confirmed shows being cancelled.

In its press text Dependent Records adds: “This poses the question: how tolerant is a scene that prides itself of greatest openness to any social class and lifestyle when those values are being put to the test? Are freedom of the arts and freedom of thought only for those, who conform to currently popular ideals? Of course, even words have consequences and there are limits to any freedom, but should those apply to an artist who stands firmly on the ground of his country’s constitution and is not breaking any laws? What is freedom worth, if it does not entail the right to dissent? DERO GOI begs to differ and that is not a crime.”

Not that Dero Goi’s intensive preoccupation with religion nor social commentary are new elements in his work as an artist. As the vocalist and drummer of ‘Neue Deutsche Härte’ pioneers OOMPH!, his lyrics have dealt with the global economic crisis on “Zwei Schritte vor” from the album “Des Wahnsinns fette Beute”, and the track “Sandmann” with child poverty in Germany.

Before Dero Goi, who was born as Stephan Musiol on April 16, 1970 in the German city of Wolfsburg, founded OOMPH! in 1989, he already played in a band with his friend Thomas Döppner at the age of 15 while both were still attending high school. When Dero Goi left OOMPH! at the end of September 2021, all kinds of speculations followed, “while the explanation is rather simple. Both sides had developed into different directions in musical as well as lyrical aspects, and it was just the right choice to take, instead of ploughing ahead into endless arguments and never ending conflicts” so the label adds.

The first excerpts from “1984” have already shown a move into a more electronic direction than most of the songs that have previously come from him.

The album also features Walter S. Riffschmied on guitar solos.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)