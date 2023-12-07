Depeche Mode says NO to single-use plastics in Los Angeles

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is launching a sustainable initiative with the reusable cup pilot program during Depeche Mode ‘Memento Mori’ concerts on December 15 and 17, 2023. This program, in partnership with r.World, represents a step towards reducing the environmental impact of single-use plastics at the venue. The initiative aligns with Crypto.com Arena and AEG’s commitment to sustainability, focusing on reusing cups to minimize waste.

The program involves collecting used plastic cups in designated bins, which are then transported to r.World’s industrial wash facilities for cleaning and returned to the arena for reuse. This process is part of a broader effort by the venue to address the environmental issues associated with single-use plastics, aiming to divert hundreds of thousands of cups from the waste stream.

Depeche Mode and Green Nation

Depeche Mode’s history of eco-conscious initiatives and collaborations, including their work with Live Nation’s Green Nation, has been a driving force behind this pilot program. Following the pilot program, Crypto.com Arena will evaluate the data from the concerts to potentially make r.World a full-time sustainable option for the venue.

During the Memento Mori World Tour, Depeche Mode performed 45 shows in North America and 67 in Europe, totaling 112 shows. The tour, supporting their 15th studio album “Memento Mori,” began on March 23, 2023, and is set to conclude on April 8, 2024. This worldwide concert tour has been a major event for the band and their fans, marking the band’s first tour without keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who passed away in 2022.