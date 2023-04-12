Depeche Mode reveals support acts for 2023 European tour

Depeche Mode has unveiled the lineup of support acts for their highly anticipated ‘Memento Mori’ European tour, set to begin next month. The iconic duo, comprising Martin Gore and Dave Gahan, took to Instagram on April 12 to share the names of the five acts accompanying them during their 34-show run across Europe and the UK.

Cold Cave and Young Fathers are among the artists slated to join Depeche Mode on tour, along with Berlin-based band Hope, former Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth, and British trip-hop outfit Haelos (or Hælos).

Here’s a short roundup of who these artists are. Cold Cave is a project by Wesley Eisold and blends darkwave, noise, and synthpop, drawing comparisons to Joy Division and New Order. Young Fathers is a Scottish group formed in 2008, who has won the Scottish Album of the Year Award twice and released a fourth album, “Heavy Heavy”, in 2023. Berlin-based band Hope, formerly Mamsell Zazou, creates dark, dystopian music influenced by their city’s art scene. Jehnny Beth, a French musician and former Savages frontwoman, has released solo albums and collaborated with numerous artists, including Trentemøller, Julian Casablancas, and Gorillaz. British trip-hop band Hælos, from London, released their second album, “Any Random Kindness”, in May 2019, showcasing their ‘dark euphoria’ sound.

The European leg of the tour will commence with two shows in the Netherlands on May 16 and 18. Following these performances, Depeche Mode will visit countries such as Sweden, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Austria before concluding the tour in Norway on August 11.

These tour dates promote the band’s 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, which was released last month.