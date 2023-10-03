Depeche Mode films Mexico concerts for new ‘Untitled’ documentary release

The concerts by Depeche Mode at Foro Sol in Mexico were captured on film for a forthcoming documentary. During the initial concert in Mexico, attendees present in the filming zone (General A) were notified that they were granting consent for their images to be utilized in the documentary. As per the details available, the documentary is humorously referred to as ‘untitled’ for now.

Here’s the message that was shared, below the translation.

🚨 GRABACIÓN DEPECHE MODE MÉXICO🚨



Se confirma que durante los conciertos de Depeche Mode en México se estarán grabando escenas para su documental titulado provisionalmente "UNTITLED DEPECHE MODE DOCUMENTARY".



En las pantallas del Foro Sol se encuentra proyectada la información… pic.twitter.com/rGhLRVTh95 — 皿 (@ailoviutl) September 22, 2023

“Please be aware that we are filming scenes for the documentary provisionally titled ‘Untitled Depeche Mode Documentary’. By entering the filming area, you grant permission to the production company to use your voice and image (as photographed, filmed, and/or recorded) in everything related to the documentary (including, among others, any other recording, and in connection with the advertising, promotion, and exploitation of the same worldwide), without compensation, in perpetuity in each and every media, whether known now or devised in the future.”

Although fans were ecstatic – and that is an understatement – about being a part of the documentary, a small snag occurred when some attendees found their view obstructed by a camera crane during the concert.

Meanwhile, there are several videos and podcasts alluding to the content of the documentary, like a behind-the-scenes video labeled “Untitled Documentary (Behind The Scenes) [Mexico City 2023]” on YouTube, and a bonus episode on a Depeche Mode podcast discussing the Mexico Tour Documentary. Both can be explored below.

In addition to the new album and tour, Depeche Mode continues their 12″ vinyl singles collector’s edition box set series with the release of “Delta Machine | The 12″ Singles” on 6 October 2023. This release is part of a project in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment​.