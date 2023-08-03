Depeche Mode producer Dave Bascombe talks about Depeche Mode’s 1987 album ‘Music For The Masses’

In April 2020, a three-part video interview with Dave Bascombe was released on Vaughn George’s YouTube channel. This series seems to have slipped under the radar with many Depeche Mode fans, so we decided to unearth it, and you watch all three parts at the end of this article.

Vaughn George is a music producer, artist development coach, and a reviewer of piano, keyboard, and synthesiser artists. In the interview, Dave Bascombe, a renowned producer and engineer, discusses his work on Depeche Mode’s 1987 album “Music For The Masses”. The interview is packed with interesting details and a surprising number of ‘alarm’ sounds. You’ll understand why we mention this once you watch it. All in all a very interesting interview.

If you’re not familiar with Dave Bascombe, he’s a producer who has worked with numerous bands, including Tears for Fears, Depeche Mode, Echo and the Bunnymen, Peter Gabriel (on the album “So”), Human League (on the album “Octopus”), Erasure, and many more.

Born in Chester, England and raised in London, Bascombe started his career as an errand boy at a recording studio. He used the studio’s off hours to record bands, which eventually led to freelance engineering jobs and a full-time position at a London studio. His career really took off when he engineered Tears for Fears’ multi-million-selling album “Songs From the Big Chair”, which included hits like “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”, “Shout”, and “Head Over Heels”. He also worked on their follow-up album “The Seeds of Love”, which featured the singles “Sowing the Seeds of Love”.

“Music for the Masses” is Depeche Mode’s sixth studio album, released on 28 September 1987 by Mute Records. Daniel Miller, who had co-produced Depeche Mode’s previous album, decided to step back from production duties for this album due to the increasing tension experienced during the recording of “Black Celebration”. With Miller’s blessing, Alan Wilder co-produced the album with David Bascombe.

You can enjoy the interview series below.