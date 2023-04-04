Depeche Mode performs in Radio 2’s Piano Room accompanied by BBC Concert Orchestra

Depeche Mode performs in Radio 2's Piano Room accompanied by BBC Concert Orchestra
Depeche Mode delivered a performance in Radio 2’s Piano Room, accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra. They played “Walking In My Shoes,” their new track “Ghosts Again,” and a cover of “Sundown,” originally popularised by Scott Walker. All tracks were recorded at the BBC’s renowned Maida Vale Studios.

This marks the second time the band has performed with a classical orchestra. The first occasion was at the Royal Albert Hall in 2010, during an event to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. A video excerpt below showcases “Home” being performed with an orchestra. Notably, Alan Wilder joined Martin Gore on stage to perform “Somebody,” which was his first performance with Depeche Mode since leaving the band. Additional musicians played strings for “One Caress,” “Home,” and “Come Back.”

The BBC Concert Orchestra is a British concert orchestra based in London, one of the British Broadcasting Corporation’s five radio orchestras. With around fifty players, it is the only one of the five BBC orchestras which is not a full-scale symphony orchestra.

About Scott Walker

The late Scott Walker, was an American-British singer-songwriter and record producer who resided in England. Walker was known for his emotive voice and his unorthodox stylistic path which took him from being a teen pop icon in the 1960s to an avant-garde musician in the 21st century.

The set will be aired on BBC Radio 2 on April 6.

