Delerium – Signs (Album – Metropolis Records)

Genre/Influences: Electronic, Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: “Signs” is the first new Delerium studio album in seven years. Thirty five years separate this new work by Canadian duo Bill Leeb – Rhys Fulber and the debut opus “Faces, Forms, And Illusions”. Delerium went through an important evolution in sound and influences and became world-wide known for their master hit “Silence” (1997).

Content: The sound formula of “Signs” is quite comparable to the past Delerium albums. They create a heavenly, wafting, Electro-Ambient composition driven by slow, sensual, danceable rhythms. Mimi Page, Phildel, Inna Walters, and Kanga have been invited as guest singers for this work. Each of the singers injecting their own, sensual, touch to the work.

+ + + : Delerium remains a very unique experience in sound. I’ve always wondered how musicians who got some world-wide fame by a dark project like Frontline Assembly transposed themselves into a more accessible, danceable -and I dare to say commercial, project like Delerium. The songs are produced with subtle arrangements and refined by elevating electronics. The down tempo and vocals create a lovely, sensual, touch which remains a trademark of the project. I like the opening cut “Falling Back To You’ featuring the talented Mimi Page -who already sung on earlier songs. Another and more classical song is “Sun Storm”. Other noticeable songs are the dreamy “Glimmer” and the instrumental “The Astronomer”.

– – – : This is a well-crafted and ultra professional production which Bill Leeb’s consider as the best Delerium album to date. I’m however missing the early magic when Delerium moves from their darker Ambient experiments into their renowned downtempo, sensual, Ambient. That brings us back to the period of “Semantic Spaces” and “Karma”.

Conclusion: If you like Delerium you for sure are going to like “Signs” which features a few more new hits.

Best songs: “Falling Back To You”, “Sun Storm”, “Glimmer”, “The Astronomer”, “Coast To Coast”.

Rate: 8.

