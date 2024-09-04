Death In June auctions in defense of Ukraine - Live now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Douglas P. of Death In June has offered signed records to be auctioned in support of Musicians Defend Ukraine. The releases are currently being auctioned on the Death In June Facebook page, with help from Neformat from Ukraine.

So far they have raised 3290€, including the sale of “Brown Book” which topped at 2500€. They still have two records being auctioned, “Rose Clouds Of Holocaust” closing today, and “But, What Ends When The

Symbols Shatter”, ending in a week, which are currently both around 1200€.

All auctions can be found on the Death In June Facebook page.

Here is a round-up of past and current auctions.

1 x Come Before Christ And Murder Love/Torture By Roses 12″ single (1985 Whiphand 6 version)

Silver foil blocked logo version with “UKRAINE, HEILIGE! DOUGLAS P.” written on the front cover.

Auction period: 15.08 – 21.08 (6 days).

Starting bid: 60 euros.

Sold for: 260 euros.

1 x The World That Summer double LP (2nd 1987 Edition)

Embossed roses on both the outside and inside of the sleeve with “VICTORY TO UKRAINE! HEILIGE KRIEG!! DOUGLAS P.” written inside.

Auction period: 18.08 – 24.08 (6 days).

Starting bid: 80 euros.

Sold for: 270 euros.

1 x Come Before Christ And Murder Love/Torture By Roses 12″ single (1985 Totenkopf 6 version)

Silver foil blocked version with “UKRAINE, HEILIGE LEBEN! DOUGLAS P.” written on the front cover.

Auction period: 21.08 – 27.08 (6 days).

Starting bid: 100 euros.

Sold for: 260 euros.

1 x Brown Book original 1987 LP

Hammer embossed sleeve with double printed sepia insert featuring lyrics and digging soldier. “VICTORY + PEACE TO UKRAINE. HEILIGE KRIEG! DOUGLAS P.” written on the front cover.

Auction period: 24.08 – 01.09 (8 days).

Starting bid: 200 euros.

Sold for: 2500 euros.

1 x But, What Ends When The Symbols Shatter? Original 1992 LP

Black vinyl with full color inner sleeve designed by Enrico Chiarparin, plus 4-page inner lyric sheet in English, Italian, German, and French. “SLAVA UKRAINI! DOUGLAS P.” written on the front cover.

Auction period: 01.09 – 09.09 (8 days).

Starting bid: 300 euros.

1 x Rose Clouds Of Holocaust original 1995 edition Black vinyl LP

Silver printed inner sleeve with double lyric sheet/poster, promo poster, and postcard. Douglas P.’s personal copy in mint condition. “HEROIAM SLAVA!! UKRAINI DOUGLAS P.” written on the front cover.

Auction period: 27.08 – 04.09 (8 days).

Starting bid: 250 euros.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)