Dead – Transmissions & Verse (Digital/CD Album – Icy Cold Records)
As we await the new album from the French band Dead, they earlier this year have also released “Transmissions & Verse”, a collection of two earlier EPs originally put out in 2012 and 2014, and previously compiled on cassette in 2015 by Cold Dark Matter Records. “Transmissions” offers a seamless blend of Shoegaze and Dark-Wave, layered with icy electronic sequences. It feels like a sonic cross between The Jesus And Mary Chain and Suicide. “Verse” leans slightly more toward Shoegaze, yet retains those core influences, with most tracks building to intense climaxes. The guitar work is stunning, driving the record with a raw energy, while the cold electronic textures enhance its atmospheric depth. This release is a true masterpiece, showcasing a phenomenal band you’ll want to discover. (Rating:8½).
Listen to “No Place For Us”:
https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/no-place-for-us-transmissions-ep
