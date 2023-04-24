Dead Can Dance frontwoman Lisa Gerrard and Jules Maxwell release ‘Noyalain (Burn)’ live video from 2022 concert recording

(Photo by Robbie Perry) Out now is a brand new live video from Dead Can Dance front woman Lisa Gerrard and Jules Maxwell : “Noyalain (Burn)”. This is the first release by the duo from their new album “One Night in Porto”. “Noyalain (Burn)” was originally featured on their 2021 collaboration “Burn” released via Atlantic Curve in March 2021.

On the below video you will hear nd see Lisa Gerrard on vocals alongside Jules Maxwell’s piano and voice, with additional instrumentation by James Chapman and David Kuckhermann.

The single will be available on 24th April with the album released digitally on 12th May and physically on 30th June. Lisa Gerard and Jules Maxwell will play a special one-off concert to celebrate the album’s release, at the Wielki Theatre in Lodz, Poland on 1st July.

The recording was made last year, in November, when the duo was invited on a short tour of Portugal, performing the album live for the first time. On Wednesday 22nd November the third concert of that tour, at the Casa da Música in Porto, was recorded for this release.